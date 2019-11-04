CBS Interactive chief departing for VC job

Jim Lanzone, CEO of CBS Interactive (CBS +0.5% ), is exiting at year-end to join venture capital firm Benchmark.

He had joined CBS after its acquired his TV search engine clicker in 2011, and led the company's digital efforts through the launch of CBS All Access as well as specialized streamers CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live.

He was thought to be a candidate for running the combined digital assets of CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB +0.5% ) after a merger expected to wrap in December.

Lanzone will be replaced by CBS Interactive President/Chief Operating Officer Marc DeBevoise.