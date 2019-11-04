Parsley Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $503.05M (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.