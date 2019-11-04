Ichor Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-49.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.96M (-14.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ICHR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.