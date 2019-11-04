Cornerstone OnDemand Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.06M (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSOD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.