USA Compression Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.88M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USAC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.