Assurant Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+56.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.56B (+12.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aiz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.