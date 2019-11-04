Plains All American Pipeline Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.05B (-8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.