CDK Global Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $485M (-12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CDK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.