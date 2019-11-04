Devon Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (-40.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.