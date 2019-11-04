Newmont Goldcorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+63.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.