Boingo Wireless Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-900.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.79M (-3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, WIFI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.