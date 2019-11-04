Spirit Realty Capital Q3 Earnings Preview

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.82 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.15M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, src has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.