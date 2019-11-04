Huawei suppliers, semis gain on trade comments

Xilinx (XLNX +3.9% ), Qorvo (QRVO +4.3% ), Broadcom (AVGO +2.1% ), Micron (MU +2.3% ), and Texas Instruments (TXN +2% ) are among the Huawei-exposed names seeing green after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said licenses to sell to Huawei would be coming "very shortly."

In his comments yesterday, Ross was optimistic the U.S. will reach a "Phase One" trade deal with China this month.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.9% and the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) up 0.5% on the trade optimism.

