Harte Gold down ~30% on production troubles

Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF -30.5% ) lowered its 2019 guidance, following below-target production in Q3 of 6,069 ounces, down 22% Y/Y and 43% under the feasibility plan’s 10,600 oz.

The company is now forecast 2019 production between 24,000 oz - 26,000 oz at AISC of $2 000/oz to $2 200/oz, rather than its previous guidance of 39,200 oz at an AISC of $1,300/oz to $1,350/oz.

For Q4, expects production to be in the range of 5,000 oz to 7,000 oz.

The company explained that the mill feed decreased in Q3, owing to a shortage of higher-grade stoping areas, which resulted in a larger contribution of lower grade development ore as the primary mill feed.

Development delays and paste plant start-up issues also affected overall stope sequencing, hence resulting in the company mining off plan.