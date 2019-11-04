Veon -4% after top-line miss, but confirms guidance

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) is off 4% after missing on Q3 revenues though it confirmed its fiscal-year guidance.

Revenue had fallen 4% to $2.22B alongside some underperformance in Russia, while frontier markets were in-line and the company offset declines with performance in "growth engines" in Pakistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

On the earnings call, CEO Ursula Burns said performance in the first nine months was on target for the full fiscal year, "namely low single-digit organic revenue growth; at least mid-single-digit organic growth of EBITDA; and equity free cash flow excluding licenses of approximately US$1 billion. These are targets that I am happy to reconfirm today."

Group subscribers ended up 0.5% Y/Y to 212M.

Earnings call transcript