BP's Whiting refinery restarts gasoline unit after overhaul - Reuters

BP (BP +2% ) is now running at 100% of its capacity after it restarted the small gasoline producing unit at its 430K bbl/day Whiting, Ind., refinery following completion of a six-week planned overhaul, Reuters reports.

The 65K bbl/day gasoline producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit was shut in mid-September for the work, according to the report.

Separately, Reuters also reports Marathon Petroleum (MPC +2.3% ) restarted the gasoline producing unit over the weekend at its 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Tex.

The 140K bbl/day gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit reportedly was shut on Thursday and was back in production yesterday.