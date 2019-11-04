China trade thaw lifts select consumer names

Chinese airline stocks China Eastern Airlines (CEA +4.7%) and China Southern Airlines(ZNH +5.7%) are big gainers off positive trade talk developments.
Canada Goose (GOOS +5.5%) is also notably higher in the apparel/footwear sector, along with Deckers Outdoor (DECK +2.9%), Caleres (CAL +2.9%), Rocky Brand (RCKY +2.2%), PVH (PVH +3.5%), Gildan Activewear (GIL +4.2%) and Oxford Industries (OXM +2.6%).
Nio (NIO +19.1%) is a breakout in the auto sector, with the company's update on deliveries also a factor.
Previously: Auto stocks break out (Nov. 4)
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on CEA