Meredith sells Viant stake back to founders

Meredith (MDP -1% ) has divested its 60% stake in demand-side platform Viant Technology.

Terms weren't disclosed, but it sold its stake to Viant founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook.

"We are pleased to have sold our equity in Viant to Tim and Chris Vanderhook, who have been excellent stewards of the business," says Meredith Chief Development Officer John Zieser. "We look forward to working with the Viant team on joint business initiatives going forward."

Time Inc. had first taken majority control of Viant in February 2016 with an eye to combining its media assets with programmatic advertising. Meredith took over that stake with its acquisition of Time.

Meredith has been methodically shedding Time Inc. assets it sees as noncore to its strategy.

The move by Viant to go independent is also swimming against the ad-tech curve, as demand-side platforms are getting picked up (AT&T's deal for AppNexus; Roku's deal for Dataxu).