Investors may reconsider GE amid 'clear signs of progress,' analyst says

General Electric (GE +4.9% ) surges to its highest since late February as Wall Street analysts continue to weigh in on the company after gaining more than 15% last week in response to better than expected Q3 earnings.

"So far 2019 has been somewhat typical... of what one would expect to see from the first year of a new external CEO at a troubled conglomerate," Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell writes, referring to the stock volatility, business shifts and special accounting charges that can accompany big C-suite changes, but "there are also some clear signs of progress amidst the housecleaning, which will likely cause more long-term investors to start to take a closer look at GE."

Mitchell thinks GE's path to higher free cash flow has become clearer: "Free cash flow will be down will be down considerably in 2019 year over year but slightly less bad than was feared 6-9 months ago."

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan bear Stephen Tusa attributes GE's improved cash flow performance to timing issues, saying "there is a lot of noise in the numbers."

GE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.