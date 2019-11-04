Investors may reconsider GE amid 'clear signs of progress,' analyst says

General Electric (GE +4.9%) surges to its highest since late February as Wall Street analysts continue to weigh in on the company after gaining more than 15% last week in response to better than expected Q3 earnings.
"So far 2019 has been somewhat typical... of what one would expect to see from the first year of a new external CEO at a troubled conglomerate," Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell writes, referring to the stock volatility, business shifts and special accounting charges that can accompany big C-suite changes, but "there are also some clear signs of progress amidst the housecleaning, which will likely cause more long-term investors to start to take a closer look at GE."
Mitchell thinks GE's path to higher free cash flow has become clearer: "Free cash flow will be down will be down considerably in 2019 year over year but slightly less bad than was feared 6-9 months ago."
Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan bear Stephen Tusa attributes GE's improved cash flow performance to timing issues, saying "there is a lot of noise in the numbers."
GE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on GE