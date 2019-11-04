Emerson nears truce with activist D.E. Shaw - Bloomberg

Emerson Electric (EMR +1.3% ) is expected to announce measures aimed at resolving differences with investor D.E. Shaw, which has pushed for a breakup of the company, Bloomberg reports.

EMR is expected to appoint former Flowserve CEO Mark Blinn to its board, according to the report, which also says Blinn was among four possible board candidates the hedge fund had suggested.

The company reportedly also will say it plans to complete its strategic review by early next year and take steps to improve its corporate governance.

D.E. Shaw disclosed a position in EMR last month and urged the company to split the company's industrial automation business from the climate technology business while also pursuing significant cost cuts.