Boeing's MAX likely to return to European service in Q1, EASE chief says

Boeing's (BA +1.7% ) 737 MAX airliner likely will return to service in Europe in Q1 2020, says the head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

While the EASE expects to give its approval in January, preparations by national authorities and airlines may delay the resumption of commercial flights by as much as another two months, executive director Patrick Ky says.

European experts traveled to Rockwell Collins facilities in Iowa last week to begin an audit of a "reasonably final" software version, Ky tells Reuters at the agency's annual safety conference in Helsinki; United Technologies' Rockwell Collins unit developed the MAX flight control software with Boeing.

Separately, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crewed vehicle "aced" a crucial safety test this morning in the New Mexico desert.

While one of three main parachutes failed to deploy during the capsule's descent, Boeing officials say the spacecraft was designed to land safely with just two and that the abort system met the requirements for a successful test.