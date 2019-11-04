Lululemon's international sales expected to pop

Wells Fargo sees significant upside for Lululemon (LULU -2.9% ) as it grows out the international business.

"From just $360 million (11% of sales) and essentially no profits, we see LULU’s international operations contributing ~$1.5 billion and $300 million in profit over the next 4-5 years – implying EPS accretion of $1.75-$2.00," forecasts analyst Ike Boruchow.

Boruchow notes that Lululemon is well below peers in terms of overseas sales as a percentage of the total business.

WF keeps an Outperform rating and LULU and lifts its price target to $230 vs. the 52-week high of $209.02 and sell-side average PT of $211.53.