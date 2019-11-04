U.S. Cellular +12% amid bullish upgrades
- U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) is up 12% amid the same pair of upgrades issued to its parent company today.
- JPMorgan upgraded shares to Overweight (but cut its target to $45 from $46, now implying 28% upside) and Raymond James upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform, setting a $49 target (39% upside).
- Raymond James' Ric Prentiss says the market overreacted Friday after the company reported quarterly results.
- The company regained store foot traffic in September, he says, and he sees subscriber growth coming from a brand refresh and new rate plans.
- Parent Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is now up 7.9% on the day.