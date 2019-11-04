U.S. Cellular +12% amid bullish upgrades

Nov. 04, 2019 3:28 PM ETUSM, TDSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) is up 12% amid the same pair of upgrades issued to its parent company today.
  • JPMorgan upgraded shares to Overweight (but cut its target to $45 from $46, now implying 28% upside) and Raymond James upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform, setting a $49 target (39% upside).
  • Raymond James' Ric Prentiss says the market overreacted Friday after the company reported quarterly results.
  • The company regained store foot traffic in September, he says, and he sees subscriber growth coming from a brand refresh and new rate plans.
  • Parent Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is now up 7.9% on the day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.