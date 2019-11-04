ONEOK upgraded at Goldman on coming cash flow inflection

ONEOK (OKE +2.3% ) is swept up in today's strength in oil and gas stocks but also may be enjoying an extra boost from a Goldman Sachs upgrade to Buy from Neutral with an $81 price target following the company's strong Q3 earnings report.

Goldman's Michael Lapides Lapides sees additional upside in OKE shares, as he expects robust returns on new natural gas liquids pipeline projects and an "inflection in cash flow as new projects come online and capital spend moderates," which he sees "driving leverage lower, and potentially increasing capital allocation to shareholders."

OKE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.