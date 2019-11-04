Comparable sales fall off at Potbelly

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) reports Q3 EPS higher than even the highest estimate turned in by analysts even with comparable sales down 3.0% for the quarter. Menu optimization efforts led to a 580 bp improvement in check compared to a year ago, driven by a combination of price and mix, but traffic was lower.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 11% to $7.8M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Potbelly expects a flat to low-single digit decrease in company-operated comparable store sales for the full year and adjusted EBITDA of $25M to $30M.