Shake Shack -12% after comparable sales disappoint

Shack Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports same-shack sales increased 2.0% in Q3 to fall short of the consensus estimate for a gain of 2.9%. Traffic was up 1.2% during the quarter.

Restaurant-level operating margin fell to 23.1% of sales vs. 25.8% a year ago and 24.1% consensus.

Average weekly sales for domestic company-operated Shacks decreased to $80K compared to $69K for the same quarter last year, primarily due to the addition of newer Shacks at a broader range of average unit volumes.

Looking ahead, Shake Shack expects FY19 revenue of $592M to $59M vs. a prior view for $585M to $590M and $600M consensus. The company expects 38 to 40 new company-operated Shack openings.

Shares of Shake Shack are down 12.08% in AH trading to $74.17.

