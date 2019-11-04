Caterpillar cuts 120 workers at Texas plant

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has laid off 120 temporary employees at its hydraulic excavator facility in Victoria, Tex., due to "market conditions" caused by the U.S.-China trade conflict, Reuters reports.

CAT warned last month it would take steps to cut production after sales fell across all product segments and in most regions in the latest quarter.

CAT said trade tensions had made its customers wary of committing to large capital expenditures, hurting quarterly profits and forcing a cut in its full-year profit outlook.

It is not known whether the planned production cuts would lead to a reduction in workforce at other facilities.