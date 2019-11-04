Uber -4% after revenue miss, soft bookings

Uber (NYSE:UBER) -3.9% after the Q3 report beats EPS estimates but misses on revenue with sales up 33% Y/Y. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are down 0.1% after hours.

Q3 gross bookings were $16.47B (consensus: $16.7B). Uber Eats bookings grew 8% on the quarter to $3.66B (consensus: $3.89B). Ride sharing bookings rose 3% Q/Q to $12.55B (consensus: $12.51B).

Monthly active platform consumers grew 26% Y/Y to 103M.

For FY19, Uber raises its adjusted EBITDA from a $3-3.2B loss to a $2.8-2.9B loss (consensus: $3.19B loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.