RingCentral +2.8% amid mid-market, enterprise momentum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 2.8% after hours following Q3 earnings where it topped expectations with revenues that grew by more than a third from last year.

Revenues overall rose 34% to $233.4M, and software subscriptions were up 33% to $211M.

Operating profit (non-GAAP) grew to $21.7M from a year-ago $14.3M.

Annualized exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions rose 31% to $881M, and of that RingCentral Office ARR was up 35% to $800M. Mid-market and enterprise ARR rose 61% to $426M.

Cash and equivalents were $583M to quarter's end, up from last quarter's $568M.

For Q4 it's guiding to revenues of $238M-$240M (annual growth of 26-27%, and above consensus for $237.4M); operating margin of 9.6%, and EPS of $0.21 (in line with consensus).

For the full year it's raised total revenue guidance to $888M-$890M (annual growth of 32%, and above expected $875.4M), operating margin of 9.2-9.2%, and boosting EPS to $0.81 (topping expectations for $0.78).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

