Prudential Financial Q3 adjusted operating income slips

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Q3 adjusted operating EPS of $3.22 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $3.07 and improves from $3.15 in the year-ago quarter.

On track to achieve $50M in run-rate margin expansion by the end of 2019 and $500M by the end of 2022.

Adjusted book value per common share of $99.67 compares with $95.20 at the same time a year earlier.

Q3 adjusted operating income before taxes of $1.65B slips from $1.67B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 PGIM adjusted operating income of $232M vs. $230M a year ago; higher asset management fees from an increase in average AUM and higher other related revenue were largely offset by higher expenses.

U.S. Workplace Solutions operating income of $392M increased from $298M in the year-ago quarter.

U.S. Individual Solutions Q3 adjusted operating income of $518M fell from $624M a year ago, mostly due to less favorable underwriting results and higher expenses in the individual life segment.

Q3 International Insurance adjusted operating income of $791M slipped from $890M a year ago.

