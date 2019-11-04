Tenet up 9% after hours on Q3 beat
Nov. 04, 2019
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Q3 results:
- Revenues: $4,568M (+1.8%).
- Net loss: ($232M) (-999%); loss/share: ($2.24) (-999%). Amount of net loss driven by debt refinancing transaction.
- Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $713M (-10.8%).
- Q4 guidance: Revenue: $4.678B - 4.878B; net income: $15M - 110M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $749M - 849M; EPS: $0.14 - 1.04; non-GAAP EPS: $0.57 - 1.23.
- 2019 guidance: Revenue: $18.350B - 18.550B; net loss: ($230M - 135M); loss/share: ($2.23 - 1.31); non-GAAP EPS: $2.25 - 2.91; cash flow ops: $1.045B - 1.325B.
