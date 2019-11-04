Major indices score clean sweep of record highs

Nov. 04, 2019 4:35 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Stocks pushed to broad gains to close at new highs amid progress on U.S.-China trade negotiations after Commerce Secretary Ross said over the weekend that "good progress" had been made on a phase one U.S.-China trade agreement.
  • "We've seen head fakes in the past about trade," but the U.S. and China at least appear determined to at least move toward a de-escalation in tensions, which has been supportive of riskier assets, says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings.
  • Energy (+3.2%) powered to the top of today's S&P sector leaderboard as crude oil prices rose on the back of trade optimism and an improved demand outlook; WTI December crude closed +0.6% to $56.54/bbl.
  • Financial stocks (+0.9%) fared well as the Fed's toned-down language on future rate cuts last week continued to lift banks, with the KBW Nasdaq bank index climbing 2% today.
  • The S&P 500 industrials (+1.2%)and materials (+0.8%) sectors also posted solid gains, but losses in the defensive-oriented utilities (-1.3%), real estate (-1.1%), consumer staples (-0.9%) and health care (-0.4%) sectors restrained further gains in the broader market.
  • U.S. Treasury prices fell, as risk-on trading sentiment dimmed demand for save-haven assets; the two-year yield added 3 bps to 1.59% and the 10-year yield jumped 6 bps to 1.79%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.