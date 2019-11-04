Marriott lower after full-year outlook disappoints

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) guides for full-year fee revenue of $3.809B to $3.819B and full-year operating income of $2.89B to $2.905B.

The company also sees full-year EPS of $5.87 to $5.90 vs. $6.01 consensus. Full-year EBITDA of $3.572B to $3.587B is anticipated vs. $3.60B consensus.

"For full year 2020, we expect comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will be flat to up 2 percent worldwide, with RevPAR growth in North America around the middle of that range," notes the hotel operator.

Shares of Marriott are down 1.27% AH to $128.50.

Previously: Marriott EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 4)