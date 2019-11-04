Brighthouse Financial Q3 beats, book value rises

  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q3 adjusted EPS, excluding notable items, of $2.33 exceeds the consensus estimate of $2.20 and declines from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Book value, excluding AOCI, of $125.53 per share at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $103.80 at Sept. 30, 2018.
  • Q3 adjusted net investment income of $928M fell from $942M in Q2 and increased from $852M in the year-ago quarter.
  • BHF slips 0.1% in after-hours trading.
  • Q3 annuities adjusted earnings of $203M fell from $265M in Q2 and $401M in Q3 2018. On a Y/Y basis, adjusted earnings less notable items reflect lower fees, higher deferred acquisition costs amortization, higher expenses, and higher taxes partly offset by higher net investment income.
  • Q3 life adjusted earnings of $73M increased from $58M in Q2 and $61M in the year-ago quarter. On a Y/Y basis, adjusted earning less notable items reflect lower expenses partly offset by higher claims.
  • Q3 run-off posted an adjusted loss of $426M vs. earnings of $2M in Q2 and loss of $105M in Q3 2018; on a Y/Y basis, adjusted earnings less notable items reflect higher claims, partly offset by lower taxes.
  • Conference call on Nov. 5 at 8:00 AM ET.
