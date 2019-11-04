Digital Turbine -3.6% after Q2 beat
Nov. 04, 2019 4:52 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)APPSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has slipped 3.6% postmarket after posting fiscal Q2 earnings that topped consensus expectations.
- Revenues rose 37% to $32.8M, and adjusted net income increased to $4.1M from a year-ago $1.1M.
- EBITDA rose to $4.5M from $1.6M.
- In operating metrics, it's surpassed 325M total devices with Ignite installed after adding more than 36M installations in the September quarter.
- Cash from operations was $6.7M, and free cash flow totaled $5.7M.
- It's guiding to fiscal Q3 revenue of $37M-$38.2M (above expected $35.9M) and EBITDA of $5M-$5.5M.
