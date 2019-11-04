McDermott -8% after reporting big Q3 loss; interest payment delayed

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) sinks after-hours following a sharper than expected Q3 loss and lower than expected revenues.

MDR says its $1.9B net loss was due primarily to $1.5B in goodwill and intangible assets impairments and $256M of changes in project gross profit on specified projects.

MDR says new awards in Q3 totaled $1.7B, lifting backlog to $20.1B and a revenue opportunity pipeline of a near-record $89.1B.

"Our capital structure continues to be pressured by certain legacy CB&I projects," but the recently announced $1.7B financing agreement with its lenders "signals their confidence in our underlying business," the company says.

MDR says it entered the 30-day grace period regarding the Nov. 1 interest payment on its 10.625% senior notes due in 2024 "in order to continue collaborative discussions with our lenders and noteholders to find a long-term balance sheet solution."