Apple Hospitality Q3 comp RevPAR, occupancy improve

Nov. 04, 2019 4:59 PM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)APLEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) modified FFO per share of 45 cents, in line with the consensus, slips from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 comparable hotels RevPAR of $111.36 rises 1.1% Y/Y; comparable hotels occupancy improves to 79.9% vs. 79.2%.
  • Q3 adjusted hotel EBITDA margin slips 50 basis points to 37.6% from 38.1% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Sees 2019 comparable RevPAR -0.5% to +0.25% vs. -0.75% to +0.75% in August guidance.
  • 2019 comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin guidance of 36.4%-36.9% is little changed from view of 36.4% -37.0% in August.
  • Lowers top end of 2019 adjusted EBITDare guidance to $425M-$435M vs. $425M-$441M.
  • Conference call on Nov. 5 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Apple Hospitality FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 4)
