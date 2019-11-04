Maxar -4.4% after Q3 beat

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has dropped 4.4% in postmarket trading after its Q3 earnings, which topped expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues dropped 5.9% Y/Y, however, to $479M amid a heavy drop in core Space Systems.

Net loss fell to $26M from a year-ago loss of $289M that was driven by impairment losses a year ago.

EBITDA was $128M, up from $105M.

Revenues by segment: Space Systems, $220M (down 16.3%); Imagery, $220M (up 4.8%); Services, $73M (up 17.7%).

EBITDA by segment: Space Systems, $11M (vs. year-ago -$7M); Imagery, $140M (up 8.5%); Services, $9M (flat).

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release