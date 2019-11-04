Gladstone Investment Q2 NII matches consensus

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) fiscal Q2 adjusted net investment income per share of 23 cents matches the average analyst estimate and falls from 25 cents in the previous quarter.

In aggregate, adjusted net investment of $7.44M fell from $8.34M in fiscal Q1.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 of $16.6M falls 3.9% Q/Q and beats the consensus estimate of $14.0M.

Net asset value per common share of $12.39 at Sept. 30, 2019 increases from $12.29 at June 30, 2019.

During the quarter, Gladstone Investment invested $4.4M through a combination of secured first lien debt and common equity into one new portfolio company and $15.8M in existing portfolio companies.

Exited one investment, which resulted in success fee income of $1.9M, repayment of its debt investments of $13.3M at par, and a net realized gain of $20.4M.

Conference call on Nov. 5 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Gladstone Investment NII in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 4)