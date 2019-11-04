Groupon -8% as Q3 revenues drop by double digits

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is 8% lower in early postmarket going after its Q3 revenues dropped by double digits and missed even the low Street expectations, and the company swung to a net loss.

Revenues ended at $495.6M, a 16.4% decline that fell short of consensus for $523.7M (and low-end estimates for $500M).

Gross profit fell by 9.2% to $277.9M, and operating income tumbled to $4.6M from $53M amid higher expenses.

The company swung to a net loss of $16.7M from a year-ago profit of $44.6M.

Revenue breakout: Service, $268.1M (down 7.3%); Product, $227.5M (down 25.1%).

EBITDA and free cash flow was solid, CEO Rich Williams says, but it fell short on gross profit and the international business is struggling with Brexit uncertainty as well as cautious European consumers and a competitive Goods landscape. "Traffic continues to be a headwind -- one we’re combating with product enhancements and a focus on purchase frequency," he says.

For the full year, it's affirming guidance for EBITDA of $270M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

