Hartford Financial Q3 core EPS blows away estimate

Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) gains 2.2% in after-hours trading after Q3 core EPS of $1.50 sails past the consensus estimate of $1.23 and increased from $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The quarter's strong property casualty margins, robust group disability results, and solid investment returns produced 12.0% net income return on equity in its first full quarter after acquiring Navigators.

Commercial lines core earnings of $303 rose 14% Y/Y and net written premiums increased 28% to $2.24B; underlying combined ratio of 93.9 vs. 93.7 in the year-ago quarter.

Personal lines core earnings of $87M increased 85% Y/Y and written premiums of $822M fell 4%; combined ratio of 92.8 improved from 98.4 in the year-ago quarter.

Group benefits core earnings of $141M increased 38% Y/Y and fully insured ongoing premiums (ex-buyout premiums) of $1.34B slipped 1%5 Y/Y.

Hartford Funds core earnings of $39M fell 5% Y/Y; mutual funds and exchange-traded products net outflow of $800M vs inflows of $245M a year ago; total AUM of $120.0B decreased 1% Y/Y.

Book value per share, excluding AOCI, of $42.55 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $39.40 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on Nov. 5 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Hartford Financial EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Nov. 4)