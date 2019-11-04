Keystone pipeline remains closed as leak source still unclear

The precise source of the leak on TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone pipeline in North Dakota still has not been identified, says a spokesman for the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Work continues to progress at the site with ~200 people focused on clean-up and remediation activities, the company says.

The outage has backed up barrels in Canada, pressuring prices of Canadian crude; Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for December delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, reportedly was trading at more than $22/bbl below WTI today, the highest in nearly a year.

Flows on the 750K bbl/day Marketlink pipeline, which connects to the Keystone system, remain disrupted, with rates last seen averaging ~650K bbl/day, traders tell Reuters.