Mosaic misses Q3 earnings number, cuts full-year earnings guidance

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -5.2% after-hours as it misses Q3 earnings expectations, hurt by lower than expected gross margins in its phosphates business, and lowers full-year earnings guidance below analyst consensus.

For FY 2019, MOS slashes EPS guidance to $0.50-$0.60 from its previous outlook of $1.10-$1.50 and well below $0.93 analyst consensus estimate, primarily reflecting the impact of historically low potash sales volumes due to delays in Canpotex shipments to India and China, and expectations that phosphates margins and pricing remain consistent with September 2019 levels, $10-$15/mt lower than the Q3 average.

MOS reports Q3 net sales edged up to $616M from $609M a year ago in its potash segment, driven by higher average sales prices; came in nearly flat at $1.4B in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment, primarily due to higher costs of purchased rock associated with idling mines to comply with the new tailings dam regulations in Brazil; and fell 18% Y/Y to $820M in the phosphates segment from $1B last year, mostly due to lower sales prices.

On an optimistic note, MOS says it is "seeing volumes move in North America and believe that strong volumes will lead to improved pricing. We believe that the bottom of the market is in and that 2020 will be a much stronger year."