National CineMedia -4.5% after flat Q3 revenues

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 4.5% lower after it missed consensus on top and bottom lines with its Q3 earnings

Revenue rose fractionally to $110.5M, and operating income dropped 5.4% to $40M. OIBDA fell 3.5% to $51.7M.

And net income fell to $9.2M from $11.2M.

"Although the third quarter was not quite as strong as we expected, we still grew our top line and have put a strategic growth plan in place," says CEO Tom Lesinski.

For the full year, it's updated its outlook, now seeing total revenue growth at -1.4% to +0.8%, to $435M-$445M (below consensus for $454.9M), and OIBDA to drop 5.1% Y/Y to $195M-$205M.

