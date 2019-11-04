Pioneer Natural tops Q3 earnings number, trims spending outlook

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) flat after-hours following a narrow Q3 earnings beat while revenues slipped 6% Y/Y to $2.33B, as weaker oil and gas prices offset higher production.

PXD's Q3 production rose 9% Y/Y to 351K boe/day from 321K bbl/day during the year-earlier period, above the top end of company guidance. but PXD received $53.93/bbl for its oil, down 6% from last year, and got 30% less for its natural gas and 53% less for its natural gas liquids.

PXD raised the midpoint of FY 2019 production guidance by ~3% to 336K-340K boe/day, while lowering the top end of its planned capital spending by an additional $150M, or ~5%, to $3.05B-$3.1B, which it expects will be fully funded with full-year forecast cash flow of $3.4B.

PXD attributes the expected production gains to higher gas processing plant NGL yields, including from the new Hopson and Pembrook gas processing plants that came online in 2019, and wells being placed on production slightly ahead of the forecast due to improvements in drilling and completion efficiencies.

The company says its long-term goal of cutting facilities spending by $100M annually was accomplished well ahead of schedule, "leading to significant capital savings and contributing to a highly capital efficient drilling program."