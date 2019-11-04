Nutrien misses Q3 earnings estimates, cuts full-year guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -3.9% after-hours following a sharp Q3 earnings miss and reduced full-year earnings guidance, citing what it sees as a temporary slowdown in fertilizer demand.

NTR says Q3 results and Q4 expectations are "impacted by short term market softness. However, we believe that agriculture fundamentals are starting to strengthen and we expect 2020 to be a strong year for crop input demand, for which we are well positioned to benefit."

NTR cuts guidance for full-year EPS to $2.30-$2.55 from $2.75-$3.00 previously and below $2.66 analyst consensus estimate, and lowers its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $4B-$4.3B from prior guidance of $4.35B-$4.7B.

The world's top potash producer by capacity also cuts its FY 2019 potash sales volume forecast to 11.6M-12M metric tons from a previous projection of 12.6M-13M mt, as it anticipates potash demand to remain subdued through Q4 as customers continue to draw down inventory.

For Q3, sales in NTR's retail business rose 17% Y/Y to $2.5B, as crop nutrients sales climbed 18% to $769M due to higher sales volumes and selling prices, and crop protection products jumped 21% to $1.32B as U.S. farmers made more in-season applications due to the excessive moisture experienced earlier in the year.

However, Q3 potash sales fell 13% Y/Y to $709M even as sales volumes in North America were the second highest of any Q3, down only from last year's record Q3, and nitrogen sales slipped 6% to $533M, mostly due to lower net realized selling prices.