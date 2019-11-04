U.S. considers rolling back tariffs on Chinese goods - FT

Trump administration officials are considering whether to drop existing tariffs on $112B of Chinese imports that were introduced at a 15% rate on Sept. 1, as a concession to seal a partial deal that would pause the U.S.-China trade war, Financial Times reports.

Such a move by the U.S. would meet a core Chinese demand, as negotiators strive to work out the terms of a ceasefire to be signed in the coming weeks by Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi.

U.S. officials also have suggested that China could avoid the planned imposition of tariffs on $156B of mostly consumer goods due to hit at the height of the holiday season on Dec. 15, if it strikes a deal, according to the report.

The FT report cautions that despite a growing consensus within the Trump administration for concession on existing levies, it is not clear whether Trump will sign off, so the rollback may not materialize.

ETFs: SPY, VOO, IVV, SH, SDS, SSO, SPXL, UPRO, YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, PGJ, FXP, CN, CHN