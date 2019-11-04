Coeur Mining's Q3 highlighted by higher production and metals prices

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) +2.1% after-hours as it reports in-line Q3 earnings but revenues that jumped 23% from the prior-year quarter to $199.5M, helped by higher production and metals prices.

Q3 gold sales rose 16% Q/Q to 100.4K oz. while silver sales remained relatively flat at 3M oz., with gold and silver sales accounting for a respective 71% and 26% of Q3 revenue.

CDE says Q3 silver production at its Silvertip Mine in British Columbia fell 13% Q/Q to 300K oz., where it continues to "make steady progress addressing the operation's mill availability challenges."

CDE's average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter rose by 11% and 16%, respectively, Q/Q to $1,413/oz. and $17.17/oz.

The miner says it generated $11.3M of free cash flow during the quarter, roughly double the amount in Q, driven by strong performance at its Palmarejo and Wharf mines.

CDE reaffirms full-year production guidance of 334K-372K oz. of gold, 12.2M-14.7M oz. of silver, 25M-40M lbs. of zinc and 20M-35M lbs. of lead, as well as full-year cost guidance.