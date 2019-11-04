De Beers cuts diamond prices as industry crisis deepens - Bloomberg

Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) De Beers unit has cut diamond prices by ~5% across the board as it struggles to respond to a widening industry crisis, Bloomberg reports.

The crisis already prompted De Beers to offer near-unprecedented flexibility to buyers, but until now it has held relatively firm on maintaining prices.

De Beers sold just $295M of diamonds in its eighth sale of the year, 39% less than a year earlier, it said a month ago, and YTD sales are more than $1B lower than a year ago.

The diamond industry's problems are centered on an oversupply of polished diamonds that led to much steeper price drops than for rough stones, and tighter bank financing and currency fluctuations have hurt traders, cutters and polishers.