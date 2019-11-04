Israel-Egypt gas pipeline deal nears completion
Nov. 04, 2019 7:47 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), DGRLYCVX, DKDRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), Israel's Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY) and Egypt's EGAS have taken control of the EMG subsea natural gas pipeline that will carry Israel gas to Egypt, eliminating one of the final obstacles that has been holding up the start of a $518M energy export deal signed in 2018 between Israel and Egypt.
- Gas production has been on hold while the partners slogged their way through legal fights with the Egyptian government, but the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange now says the shares in the pipeline finally have been transferred.
- The pipeline was designed for a capacity of 7B cm/year, with an option to increase the capacity to 9B cm/year by installing additional systems.